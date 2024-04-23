Israel orders new evacuations in northern Gaza, says army

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-23 | 10:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel orders new evacuations in northern Gaza, says army
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel orders new evacuations in northern Gaza, says army

An Israeli army spokesperson said on Tuesday that Israel has ordered new evacuations in the Beit Lahia area in northern Gaza, describing it as a "dangerous combat zone."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Evacuations

Beit Lahia

Gaza

LBCI Next
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at top US universities
US State Department says: Hamas has 'changed' its demands in hostage talks
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:59

Russian judiciary keeps American journalist Gershkovich in temporary detention

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:36

Abu Ubaida calls for escalation in all arenas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:23

Israel orders new evacuations in northern Gaza, says army

LBCI
Middle East News
10:11

Qatar: Hamas office stays in Doha if it aids Israel mediation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:36

Abu Ubaida calls for escalation in all arenas

LBCI
Middle East News
10:11

Qatar: Hamas office stays in Doha if it aids Israel mediation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson: As long as Qatar's mediation efforts continue, there is no justification to end the presence of Hamas' political bureau in Doha

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:42

UN rights chief 'horrified' by mass grave reports at Gaza hospitals

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07

War review: Israel grapples with costs and casualties as Cabinet approves Cairo talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization

LBCI
World News
2023-11-28

Riyadh to host 2030 World Expo

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:04

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Israeli drone targets car near Aadloun and Kharayeb intersection

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16

Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More