Abu Ubaida calls for escalation in all arenas

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, called on Tuesday for escalation on all fronts.



These remarks came in a televised speech marking the 200th day since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on October 7.



Abu Ubaida stated, "We call on all the masses of our nation to escalate resistance actions in all forms and on all fronts."



Reuters