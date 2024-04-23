Famine risk's 'very high' in Gaza, mainly in the north, says US official

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-23 | 14:38
High views
Famine risk&#39;s &#39;very high&#39; in Gaza, mainly in the north, says US official
Famine risk's 'very high' in Gaza, mainly in the north, says US official

Israel has taken significant steps in recent weeks on allowing aid into Gaza, the US special regional envoy for humanitarian issues said on Tuesday, but considerable work remained to be done as the risk of famine in the enclave is "very high."

David Satterfield declined to say whether Washington was satisfied by Israel's moves, weeks after US President Joe Biden demanded action to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying conditions could be placed on US support for close ally Israel if it did not act.

"Israel has taken significant steps in these last two and a half weeks," Satterfield told reporters. "There is still considerable work to be done. But progress has been made."

He said the risk of famine throughout war-devastated Gaza, especially in the north, is "very high", calling for more to be done to get aid to those in need, above all in the part of the tiny, densely populated Palestinian territory.

Reuters
 
