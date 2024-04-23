US State Department says reports of mass graves in Gaza are concerning

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-23 | 14:52
High views
US State Department says reports of mass graves in Gaza are concerning
US State Department says reports of mass graves in Gaza are concerning

The United States Department of State said on Tuesday that reports concerning the discovery of mass graves in Gaza are concerning.

Palestinian authorities announced finding hundreds of bodies in mass graves at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis this week after the departure of Israeli forces. 

Reports also indicated the discovery of bodies at Al-Shifa Hospital following an operation by Israeli special forces.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Mass Graves

Gaza

Khan Yunis

