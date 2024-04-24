Germany to resume cooperation with UNRWA

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-24 | 03:01
High views
Germany to resume cooperation with UNRWA
Germany to resume cooperation with UNRWA

The German government plans to resume cooperation with the UN Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) in Gaza, the foreign and development ministries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The decision follows an investigation by the former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna into whether some UNRWA employees were involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

The Colonna-led review of the agency's neutrality on Monday concluded Israel had yet to back up its accusations that hundreds of UNRWA staff were operatives in Gaza terrorist groups.

The German ministries urged UNRWA to swiftly implement the report's recommendations, including strengthening its internal audit function and improving external oversight of project management.

"In support of these reforms, the German government will soon continue its cooperation with UNRWA in Gaza, as Australia, Canada, Sweden, and Japan, among others, have already done," said the ministries in the statement.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Germany

UNRWA

Palestinian

Gaza

War

Israel

October 7

Hamas

Israeli media expect attack on Gaza's Rafah soon
Pro-Palestinian protests grow at US universities, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn
