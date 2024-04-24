Gaza's death toll surpasses 34,262: Health Ministry

2024-04-24 | 06:40
Gaza&#39;s death toll surpasses 34,262: Health Ministry
Gaza's death toll surpasses 34,262: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Wednesday, that 34,262 Palestinians have been killed and 77,229 injured in the Israeli military campaign on the sector since October 7.

Reuters
