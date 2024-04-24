News
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Palestinians forced to flee homes as Israeli strikes pound northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-24 | 07:34
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Palestinians forced to flee homes as Israeli strikes pound northern Gaza
Some Palestinian civilians were fleeing their homes in northern Gaza on Wednesday, just weeks after returning because of an Israeli bombardment which they said was as intense as those at the start of the war.
Much of the shelling was focused for a second day on Beit Lahiya on the northern edge of Gaza, where the Israeli military gave evacuation orders to four neighborhoods on Tuesday, warning they were in a "dangerous combat zone".
After a few weeks of relative calm, Israel intensified its attacks overnight on Monday, focusing on areas, particularly in the north, from where it had previously withdrawn many of its troops, saying Hamas was no longer in control.
Israeli media said Israel was also ready to send troops into the southern town of Rafah, which it regards as Hamas' last bastion. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and the Israeli military spokesperson's office had no immediate comment on the media reports.
In the past 24 hours, Israeli strikes have killed 79 Palestinians and wounded 86 others, the Gaza Health Ministry said, adding many remain under rubble or in the streets, where civil emergency and ambulance teams have not been able to reach them due to ongoing military operations and a lack of heavy earth moving machines.
Two people were killed in a strike on a house in the southern city of Rafah, four were killed when a missile hit a group standing outside a supermarket in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp and one was killed in a strike on a house in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, Palestinian health officials said.
Residents in northern Gaza and suburbs of Gaza City also reported heavy shelling.
Asked about Wednesday's developments, the Israeli military had no immediate comment.
Israel said its operations in Beit Lahiya targeted areas from where the armed wing of Hamas-aligned Islamic Jihad had fired rockets at two Israeli border settlements on Tuesday.
Additional targets, including operational tunnel shafts, military structures, and a launcher containing rockets ready to be fired at Israel were also struck, the Israeli military said in a statement late on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, residents also reported shelling in central Gaza around Al-Nuseirat and Khan Younis, a city in the south from where troops withdrew earlier this month.
In one incident, Al-Nuseirat residents said an army helicopter landed near the camp and engaged in gun battles with fighters. The area then came under heavy tank fire.
Reuters was unable to independently confirm the report.
In the Nasser hospital complex, the main medical facility in the south, authorities said they had recovered more bodies from a mass grave found there, taking the total to 334.
Palestinians say Israeli troops buried corpses there with bulldozers to cover up crimes. The Israeli military said its troops dug up some bodies at the site and reburied them after testing to make sure no hostages were among them.
Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinians
Gaza
War
Hamas
Israel
Flee
Rafah
Strike
Attack
