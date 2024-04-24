Hamas releases video of hostage detained in Gaza Strip

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-24 | 11:11
High views
Hamas releases video of hostage detained in Gaza Strip
Hamas releases video of hostage detained in Gaza Strip

On Wednesday, Hamas released a video on its official channel on Telegram showing a hostage detained in the Gaza Strip since October 7th.

At that time, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack inside Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to a count by Agence France-Presse based on Israeli official data. 

More than 250 people were kidnapped, with 129 still held in the Gaza Strip, including 34 likely deceased, according to Israeli officials.

AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza Strip

October 7th

Hostage

Israel

