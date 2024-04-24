Hamas releases video of hostage detained in Gaza Strip

On Wednesday, Hamas released a video on its official channel on Telegram showing a hostage detained in the Gaza Strip since October 7th.



At that time, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack inside Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to a count by Agence France-Presse based on Israeli official data.



More than 250 people were kidnapped, with 129 still held in the Gaza Strip, including 34 likely deceased, according to Israeli officials.



AFP