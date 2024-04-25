News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
34
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
34
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
34
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
34
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25 | 00:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
Israel's military is poised to evacuate Palestinian civilians from Rafah and assault Hamas hold-outs in the southern Gaza Strip city, a senior Israeli defence official said on Wednesday, despite international warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe.
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government said Israel was "moving ahead" with a ground operation, but gave no timeline.
The defence official said Israel's Defence Ministry had bought 40,000 tents, each with the capacity for 10 to 12 people, to house Palestinians relocated from Rafah in advance of an assault.
Video circulating online appeared to show rows of square white tents going up in Khan Younis, a city some 5 km (3 miles) from Rafah. Reuters could not verify the video but reviewed images from satellite company Maxar Technologies which showed tent camps on Khan Younis land that had been vacant weeks ago.
An Israeli government source said Netanyahu's war cabinet planned to meet in the coming two weeks to authorise civilian evacuations, expected to take around a month.
The defence official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters that the military could go into action immediately but was awaiting a green light from Netanyahu.
Rafah, which abuts the Egyptian border, is sheltering more than a million Palestinians who fled the half-year-old Israeli offensive through the rest of Gaza and say the prospect of fleeing yet again is terrifying.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Rafah
Gaza
War
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas
Next
US House Speaker Mike Johnson 'heckled' and 'booed' at Columbia University
State Dept warns Israel's move on West Bank settlements is 'dangerous'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
0
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:10
Over 430 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on third day of Passover holiday: Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
02:10
Over 430 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on third day of Passover holiday: Al Jazeera reports
0
World News
01:07
Biden backs free speech in universities amid Gaza war protests
World News
01:07
Biden backs free speech in universities amid Gaza war protests
0
World News
00:44
US House Speaker Mike Johnson 'heckled' and 'booed' at Columbia University
World News
00:44
US House Speaker Mike Johnson 'heckled' and 'booed' at Columbia University
0
World News
13:59
State Dept warns Israel's move on West Bank settlements is 'dangerous'
World News
13:59
State Dept warns Israel's move on West Bank settlements is 'dangerous'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:06
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
Lebanon News
15:06
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life
0
Middle East News
2024-02-29
Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter
Middle East News
2024-02-29
Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-27
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-27
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:38
Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister
Lebanon News
09:38
Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister
2
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
3
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
5
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
6
Lebanon News
06:24
Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike
Lebanon News
06:24
Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike
7
Lebanon News
15:06
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
Lebanon News
15:06
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More