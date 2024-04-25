Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25 | 00:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army awaits &#39;green light&#39; from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah

Israel's military is poised to evacuate Palestinian civilians from Rafah and assault Hamas hold-outs in the southern Gaza Strip city, a senior Israeli defence official said on Wednesday, despite international warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government said Israel was "moving ahead" with a ground operation, but gave no timeline.

The defence official said Israel's Defence Ministry had bought 40,000 tents, each with the capacity for 10 to 12 people, to house Palestinians relocated from Rafah in advance of an assault.

Video circulating online appeared to show rows of square white tents going up in Khan Younis, a city some 5 km (3 miles) from Rafah. Reuters could not verify the video but reviewed images from satellite company Maxar Technologies which showed tent camps on Khan Younis land that had been vacant weeks ago.

An Israeli government source said Netanyahu's war cabinet planned to meet in the coming two weeks to authorise civilian evacuations, expected to take around a month.

The defence official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters that the military could go into action immediately but was awaiting a green light from Netanyahu.

Rafah, which abuts the Egyptian border, is sheltering more than a million Palestinians who fled the half-year-old Israeli offensive through the rest of Gaza and say the prospect of fleeing yet again is terrifying.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Rafah

Gaza

War

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hamas

LBCI Next
US House Speaker Mike Johnson 'heckled' and 'booed' at Columbia University
State Dept warns Israel's move on West Bank settlements is 'dangerous'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:10

Over 430 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on third day of Passover holiday: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
World News
01:07

Biden backs free speech in universities amid Gaza war protests

LBCI
World News
00:44

US House Speaker Mike Johnson 'heckled' and 'booed' at Columbia University

LBCI
World News
13:59

State Dept warns Israel's move on West Bank settlements is 'dangerous'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-29

Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-27

Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30

Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More