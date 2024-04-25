At least 34,305 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

At least 34,305 Palestinians have been killed and 77,293 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.



A statement from the ministry stated, “Within 24 hours until Thursday morning, 43 martyrs and 64 wounded arrived at hospitals,” noting that “the total number of injured people rose to 77,293 as a result of the fierce war that has been going on for more than 200 days.”







AFP