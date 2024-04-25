Palestinian authorities seek probe into mass graves at Gaza hospitals

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25 | 08:26
High views
2min
Palestinian authorities seek probe into mass graves at Gaza hospitals

A Palestinian civil defense team on Thursday called on the United Nations to investigate what it said were war crimes at a Gaza hospital, saying nearly 400 bodies were recovered from mass graves after Israeli soldiers departed the complex.

"There are cases of field execution of some patients while undergoing surgeries and wearing surgical gowns at the Nasser Medical Complex," the civil defense forces said at a press conference, without presenting any evidence.

Palestinian authorities have this week reported finding hundreds of bodies in mass graves at Nasser hospital, the main medical facility in central Gaza, after Israeli troops pulled out of the city of Khan Yunis.

Bodies were also reported to have been found at the Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, which was targeted in an Israeli special forces operation.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said on Tuesday he was "horrified" by the destruction of the Nasser and Al Shifa medical facilities and by the reports of the mass graves, according to a spokesperson.



Reuters
Belgian aid worker killed in Gaza
At least 34,305 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
