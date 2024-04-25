Belgian aid worker killed in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25 | 08:28
Belgian aid worker killed in Gaza
0min
Belgian aid worker killed in Gaza

Belgian Minister of Development Cooperation and Major cities Caroline Gennez said on Thursday that an aid worker participating in Belgian development assistance efforts was killed in an Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the minister said, "With great sadness and shock, we learned of the death of our colleague Abdallah Nabhan (33 years old) and his seven-year-old son Jamal last night as a result of an Israeli army bombing in the eastern part of the city of Rafah."

