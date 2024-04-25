Abu Zuhri: Hamas insists on stopping the war in Gaza before any hostage agreement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25 | 10:35
High views
Abu Zuhri: Hamas insists on stopping the war in Gaza before any hostage agreement
Abu Zuhri: Hamas insists on stopping the war in Gaza before any hostage agreement

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior spokesman for Hamas, said on Thursday that the movement is insisting on its demand for 'an end to Israeli aggression' in Gaza as part of any agreement for the release of the hostages held there.

Abu Zuhri, who heads Hamas' political department abroad, told Reuters that American pressure on Hamas 'holds no value.'

