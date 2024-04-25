80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt since start of war

The Palestinian ambassador in Cairo, Diab Al-Louh, told Agence France-Presse on Thursday that 80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians have arrived in Egypt from Gaza since the war began on October 7.



The Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is the only gateway to the outside world for the Gaza Strip that is not under Israeli control.



However, Israel has the right to monitor the movement of people and goods.



Humanitarian aid passes through this crossing to Gaza, but very slowly.



AFP