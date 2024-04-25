80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt since start of war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25 | 11:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt since start of war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt since start of war

The Palestinian ambassador in Cairo, Diab Al-Louh, told Agence France-Presse on Thursday that 80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians have arrived in Egypt from Gaza since the war began on October 7.

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is the only gateway to the outside world for the Gaza Strip that is not under Israeli control.

However, Israel has the right to monitor the movement of people and goods. 

Humanitarian aid passes through this crossing to Gaza, but very slowly.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestine

Gaza

Egypt

Refugees

Israel

Control

LBCI Next
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
State Dept warns Israel's move on West Bank settlements is 'dangerous'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07

Israeli forces recover slain Gaza hostage, Egypt to host new truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29

Israeli PM Netanyahu approves sending delegation to Egypt, Qatar for Gaza talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:12

At least 34,305 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

Biden signs bill for aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42

Site in Gaza comes under fire during UN team's visit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:14

WFP: Northern Gaza still heading towards famine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Rafah invasion and prisoner deal: Israeli Cabinet faces ICJ threats over war crimes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35

Abu Zuhri: Hamas insists on stopping the war in Gaza before any hostage agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-20

Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-21

Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-17

Cyprus further efforts to stop irregular migration, patrol off Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-05

Turkey detains seven suspected of selling information to Israel's Mossad

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Israeli drone strikes Douris plain in Baalbek: Driver injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Israeli strike hits Iaat plain in Baalbek: Thursday update

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30

Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
02:10

Over 430 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on third day of Passover holiday: Al Jazeera reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More