Site in Gaza comes under fire during UN team's visit

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25 | 13:42
Site in Gaza comes under fire during UN team's visit
Site in Gaza comes under fire during UN team's visit

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations, said on Thursday that a UN team in the Gaza Strip inspecting the pier site and the area from which maritime aid operations are launched had to seek shelter 'for some time' on Wednesday after the area came under fire.

The spokesperson added that two shells landed about 100 meters away, but no injuries occurred, and the team was eventually able to continue the tour.

