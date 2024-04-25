News
Pentagon: US begins building pier in Gaza to provide aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25 | 15:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pentagon: US begins building pier in Gaza to provide aid
The US Department of Defense announced on Thursday that the United States has started building a pier in Gaza to increase access to aid in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters, "I can confirm that US warships have begun the initial stages of constructing a pier at sea."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Pentagon
United States
Pier
Gaza
Aid
Palestine
