Blinken says Gaza protests a hallmark of democracy, decries 'silence' on Hamas

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-26 | 09:30
Blinken says Gaza protests a hallmark of democracy, decries 'silence' on Hamas
2min
Blinken says Gaza protests a hallmark of democracy, decries 'silence' on Hamas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday protests at US universities over US-ally Israel's war in Gaza are a hallmark of American democracy, but criticized what he called the "silence" about Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Police have clashed with students critical of the war and the Biden administration's support for Israel's war in Gaza, with nearly 550 arrests made over the protests in the last week across major US universities, according to a Reuters tally.

Asked at a press conference in China whether he was taking on board the protesters' message, Blinken said he understood the conflict elicited "strong, passionate feelings" and that the administration was doing it all it could to halt the war.

"In our own country, it's a hallmark of our democracy that our citizens make known their views, their concerns, their anger, at any given time, and I think that reflects the strength of the country, the strength of democracy," Blinken said.

"It is also notable that there is silence about Hamas, as if it wasn't even part of the story," Blinken said.

"But as I've also said repeatedly, the way Israel goes about ensuring that Oct. 7 never happens again matters profoundly. And we're working every day to try to minimize the damage that's done to innocent people and to make sure that they have the assistance and support that they need."



Reuters
