Netanyahu: ICC decisions set dangerous precedent for Israel's soldiers and officials

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-26 | 10:27
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Friday that decisions by the International Criminal Court (ICC) will not affect Israel's actions, but will set a dangerous precedent that threatens soldiers and public officials.

Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

International Criminal Court

Soldiers

Public Officials

