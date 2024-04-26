News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu: ICC decisions set dangerous precedent for Israel's soldiers and officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-26 | 10:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu: ICC decisions set dangerous precedent for Israel's soldiers and officials
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Friday that decisions by the International Criminal Court (ICC) will not affect Israel's actions, but will set a dangerous precedent that threatens soldiers and public officials.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
International Criminal Court
Soldiers
Public Officials
Next
Pro-Palestinian protests on US campus meet forceful response
Pentagon: US begins building pier in Gaza to provide aid
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Egyptian proposal: Israelis debate over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Egyptian proposal: Israelis debate over Gaza strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Financial support: US vows $26 billion military aid to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Financial support: US vows $26 billion military aid to Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
University protests: Student activism challenges US stance on Israel-Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
University protests: Student activism challenges US stance on Israel-Palestine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Egyptian proposal: Israelis debate over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Egyptian proposal: Israelis debate over Gaza strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Financial support: US vows $26 billion military aid to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Financial support: US vows $26 billion military aid to Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
University protests: Student activism challenges US stance on Israel-Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
University protests: Student activism challenges US stance on Israel-Palestine
0
Lebanon News
11:29
Young Palestinian killed in Sidon
Lebanon News
11:29
Young Palestinian killed in Sidon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Egyptian proposal: Israelis debate over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Egyptian proposal: Israelis debate over Gaza strategy
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-07
Khattar to LBCI: Massive Fire Erupts on Al-Basha Bridge, Quickly Contained by Civil Defense
Lebanon News
2023-09-07
Khattar to LBCI: Massive Fire Erupts on Al-Basha Bridge, Quickly Contained by Civil Defense
0
World News
2023-08-18
US, Japan , South Korea intend to conduct military exercises for several years: The White House
World News
2023-08-18
US, Japan , South Korea intend to conduct military exercises for several years: The White House
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:31
Hezbollah's ambush: Targeting an armored convoy in Kfarchouba Hills
Lebanon News
00:31
Hezbollah's ambush: Targeting an armored convoy in Kfarchouba Hills
2
Middle East News
11:19
Al Jazeera, citing Yedioth Ahronoth: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's car overturns in a traffic accident near stabbing attack scene in Ramla
Middle East News
11:19
Al Jazeera, citing Yedioth Ahronoth: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's car overturns in a traffic accident near stabbing attack scene in Ramla
3
Lebanon News
04:37
Aboul Hosn to LBCI: Addressing Hezbollah's visit and Syrian displacement crisis
Lebanon News
04:37
Aboul Hosn to LBCI: Addressing Hezbollah's visit and Syrian displacement crisis
4
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
5
Middle East News
00:12
Houthis target MSC ship in Gulf of Aden
Middle East News
00:12
Houthis target MSC ship in Gulf of Aden
6
Lebanon News
05:18
Waddah Sadek to LBCI: The Parliament is the primary reason behind Lebanon's crisis
Lebanon News
05:18
Waddah Sadek to LBCI: The Parliament is the primary reason behind Lebanon's crisis
7
Middle East News
06:45
CENTCOM: Missile launched from Houthi area, no injuries reported
Middle East News
06:45
CENTCOM: Missile launched from Houthi area, no injuries reported
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More