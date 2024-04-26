US considers sanctions on Israeli military unit

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-26 | 10:37
High views
US considers sanctions on Israeli military unit
US considers sanctions on Israeli military unit

The United States has received new information from the Israeli authorities about a specific Israeli military unit that Washington was reportedly going to designate over human rights allegations in the West Bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

In light of the new information, Washington's review of the matter is still ongoing and no final decision has been made, the source added.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

Human Rights

Violations

United States

Sanctions

Military

Unit

