News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 34388 since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-27 | 05:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 34388 since October 7
In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that at least 34,388 Palestinians have been killed and 77,437 have been injured during the ongoing Israeli military campaign since October 7.
The ministry added that around 32 people were killed and 69 others were injured in the past 24 hours.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Health Ministry
Palestinians
Death Toll
War
Israel
Attack
Next
Abbas, several international leaders to hold Gaza talks in Riyadh
Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-26
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,356 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-26
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,356 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-23
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,183 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-23
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,183 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,151 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,151 since the start of the war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:27
Turkish Foreign Minister to visit KSA on Sunday and Monday to discuss Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:27
Turkish Foreign Minister to visit KSA on Sunday and Monday to discuss Gaza war
0
Lebanon News
08:09
Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:09
Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19
Abbas, several international leaders to hold Gaza talks in Riyadh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19
Abbas, several international leaders to hold Gaza talks in Riyadh
0
Middle East News
03:14
Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Middle East News
03:14
Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-21
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
Lebanon News
2024-04-21
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
0
World News
2024-01-08
Italian Minister: G7 countries collaborating with Israel to swiftly end Gaza war
World News
2024-01-08
Italian Minister: G7 countries collaborating with Israel to swiftly end Gaza war
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-25
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
Lebanon News
2024-04-25
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-23
Israel yet to show evidence UNRWA staff are members of 'terrorist groups,' report says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-23
Israel yet to show evidence UNRWA staff are members of 'terrorist groups,' report says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:19
Al Jazeera, citing Yedioth Ahronoth: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's car overturns in a traffic accident near stabbing attack scene in Ramla
Middle East News
11:19
Al Jazeera, citing Yedioth Ahronoth: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's car overturns in a traffic accident near stabbing attack scene in Ramla
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged
3
Lebanon News
05:50
Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders
Lebanon News
05:50
Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders
4
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanon takes 'landmark step' towards justice for war crimes: HRW says
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanon takes 'landmark step' towards justice for war crimes: HRW says
5
Lebanon News
00:11
Amos Hochstein in Israel: Seeking diplomatic solution to end cross-border firing, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
00:11
Amos Hochstein in Israel: Seeking diplomatic solution to end cross-border firing, LBCI sources say
6
Lebanon News
11:29
Young Palestinian killed in Sidon
Lebanon News
11:29
Young Palestinian killed in Sidon
7
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beqaa region kills Lebanese militants
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beqaa region kills Lebanese militants
8
Lebanon News
05:14
Three people killed due to Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:14
Three people killed due to Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More