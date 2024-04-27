News
Turkish Foreign Minister to visit KSA on Sunday and Monday to discuss Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-27 | 09:27
Turkish Foreign Minister to visit KSA on Sunday and Monday to discuss Gaza war
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Saudi Arabia on Sunday and Monday as part of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, diplomatic sources reported on Saturday.
According to these sources, Fidan will meet with members of the contact group formed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League during his visit to Riyadh to end the massacre in Gaza and ensure lasting peace.
After more than five months of war, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on March 25 calling for an 'immediate ceasefire,' but it has remained unimplemented.
The contact group is also expected to meet with foreign ministers from several Western countries, according to the sources, which did not provide further details.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Visit
Ceasefire
Gaza
