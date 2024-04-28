Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-28 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday, at a conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, that the United States is the only state capable of preventing Israel from attacking the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

Israel launched its attack on Gaza after the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7. Israel said it resulted in the killing of 1200 and the capture of 253 hostages. 

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed since then, and most of the population has been displaced.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh

United States

Israel

Rafah

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,454 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
Israeli FM: Hostage deal would defer Rafah operation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28

At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12

Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12

Hamas: Israeli attack on Rafah continues forced displacement of Palestinians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12

Israeli operation in Rafah: Death toll of hundred Palestinians, two hostages released

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49

Gaza Health Ministry: 34,454 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:12

Israeli FM: Hostage deal would defer Rafah operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:58

Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02

Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15

Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-11

Liverpool FC agrees record-breaking deal for Ecuadorian midfielder

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15

US officials say Israel may be violating international law in Gaza, Reuters source reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

French Foreign Minister Visits Beirut to Advance Diplomatic Efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Gaps in Attendance Overshadow Lebanese Forces Opposition Meeting in Maarab

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15

Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More