Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah
2024-04-28
Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday, at a conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, that the United States is the only state capable of preventing Israel from attacking the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.
Israel launched its attack on Gaza after the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7. Israel said it resulted in the killing of 1200 and the capture of 253 hostages.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed since then, and most of the population has been displaced.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh
United States
Israel
Rafah
Gaza Strip
