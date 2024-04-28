News
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,454 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
2024-04-28 | 05:49
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced the killing of 34,454 Palestinians and the injury of 77,575 in the ongoing Israeli military campaign on the sector since October 7.
The ministry reported that about 66 were killed and 138 others were injured in the past twenty-four hours.
Reuters
