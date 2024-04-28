Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-28 | 06:03
Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks
0min
Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks

A Hamas delegation will visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks, a Hamas official who asked not to be named told Reuters, adding that the delegation will discuss a proposed ceasefire offered by mediators as well as Israel's response.



Reuters
