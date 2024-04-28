World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike

2024-04-28 | 12:21
World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike
World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike

World Central Kitchen (WCK) said it would resume operations in the Gaza Strip on Monday, a month after seven workers of the US-based charity were killed in an Israeli air strike.

Prior to halting operations, WCK had distributed more than 43 million meals in Gaza since October, representing by its own accounts 62% of all international NGO aid.

The charity said it had 276 trucks with the equivalent of almost 8 million meals ready to enter through the Rafah Crossing and will also send trucks into Gaza from Jordan.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire," said the charity's chief executive officer Erin Gore. "We are restarting our operation with the same energy, dignity, and focus on feeding as many people as possible."

The April 1 deaths triggered widespread condemnation and demands from Israel's allies, including the US, for an explanation.

Israel said its inquiries had found serious errors and breaches of procedure by its military, dismissing two senior officers and reprimanding senior commanders.

WCK is demanding an independent investigation.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

World Central Kitchen

Gaza

Aid

Staff

Deaths

Israeli

Strike

