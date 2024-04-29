At least 13 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah

2024-04-29 | 00:23
At least 13 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah
At least 13 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah

Paramedics said 13 Palestinians were killed and others were injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting three homes in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Hamas media reported that the death toll was 15.

Reuters
Israel

Attack

Rafah

Palestinians

Death Toll

Hamas

Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
