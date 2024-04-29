A senior Hamas official told Agence France-Presse on Sunday that there are 'no major issues' in the movement's comments regarding the latest proposal from Israel and Egypt for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.



The Hamas official, who requested anonymity, said, "The atmosphere is positive as long as there are no new Israeli obstacles, as there are no major issues in the comments and inquiries that Hamas has presented regarding the content of the response."



The official added that a Hamas delegation, headed by Khalil al-Hayya, will present the movement's response to the ceasefire proposal during a meeting with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo on Monday.



