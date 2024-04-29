News
Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israel normalization, post-war Gaza
2024-04-29 | 03:21
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the first stop in a broader trip to the Middle East to discuss issues including the governance of Gaza once the war with Israel ends.
The top US diplomat heads to Israel later this week, where he is expected to press Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take the concrete and tangible steps US President Joe Biden demanded this month to improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
In Riyadh, Blinken is expected to meet with senior Saudi leaders and hold a wider meeting with counterparts from five Arab states – Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan – to further the discussions on what governance of the Gaza Strip would look like after the war, according to a senior State Department official.
Blinken is also expected to bring together Arab countries with the European states and discuss how Europe can help the rebuilding effort of the tiny enclave, which has been reduced to a wasteland in the six-month-long Israeli bombardment.
A group of European nations, including Norway, plan to recognize Palestinian statehood in conjunction with the presentation of an Arab state-backed peace plan to the United Nations.
“We can see by joining forces we can make this more meaningful. We really want to recognize the Palestinian state, but we know that is something you do once,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told Reuters on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh.
Blinken's trip comes as Egypt was expected to host leaders of the Islamist group Hamas to discuss prospects for a ceasefire agreement with Israel.
Conversations over Gaza's rebuilding and governance have been going on for months with a clear mechanism yet to emerge.
The United States agrees with Israel’s objective that Hamas needs to be eradicated and can no longer play a role in Gaza’s future, but Washington does not want Israel to re-occupy the strip.
Instead, it has been looking at a structure that will include a reformed Palestinian Authority with support from Arab states.
Blinken will also discuss with Saudi authorities the efforts for a normalization deal between the kingdom and Israel, a mega deal that includes Washington giving Riyadh agreements on bilateral defense and security commitments as well as nuclear cooperation.
In return for normalization, Arab states and Washington push for Israel to agree to a pathway for Palestinian statehood, something Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected.
From Riyadh, Blinken will head to Jordan and Israel, and the focus of the trip will shift to the efforts to improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
In Amman, Blinken will meet with senior Jordanian officials and humanitarian groups to hear about the improvements and what more needs to be done and then take that feedback to the Israelis later this week.
"(Blinken) will discuss the recent increase in humanitarian assistance being delivered to Gaza and underscore the importance of ensuring that increase is sustained," the US State Department said in a statement on Sunday announcing the expansion of the trip.
Blinken’s trip to check in on humanitarian aid comes about a month after Biden issued a stark warning to Netanyahu, saying Washington’s policy could shift if Israel fails to take steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers.
Senior US officials in recent weeks have welcomed Israel’s steps to improve the humanitarian situation but repeatedly said more needs to be done.
In a phone call on Sunday with Netanyahu, Biden mentioned the Israeli preparations to open new border crossings this week into northern Gaza, where the famine risk remains high, according to a White House statement.
Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Antony Blinken
Saudi Arabia
Middle East
Gaza
War
Israel
Riyadh
Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27
Egyptian FM: Egypt is optimistic about a ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27
Egyptian FM: Egypt is optimistic about a ceasefire proposal in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34
Blinken: US and Saudi Arabia engaged in intensive work on normalization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34
Blinken: US and Saudi Arabia engaged in intensive work on normalization
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24
Blinken hopes Hamas agrees to a 'very generous' ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24
Blinken hopes Hamas agrees to a 'very generous' ceasefire agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49
Gaza death toll reaches 34,488 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49
Gaza death toll reaches 34,488 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
2
Variety and Tech
05:15
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury
Variety and Tech
05:15
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal
4
Lebanon News
03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Critical juncture: Gaza war reveals Israeli divisions amid international pressure
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Critical juncture: Gaza war reveals Israeli divisions amid international pressure
8
Lebanon News
05:44
Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace
Lebanon News
05:44
Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace
