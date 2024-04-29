Al-Qassam Brigades targets Israeli military site from southern Lebanon

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29 | 03:51
High views
LBCI
Al-Qassam Brigades targets Israeli military site from southern Lebanon
Al-Qassam Brigades targets Israeli military site from southern Lebanon

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, stated on Telegram that it targeted an Israeli military site from southern Lebanon with a 'focused rocket barrage.'

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Al Qassam

Brigades

Israel

Military

Attack

Lebanon

French FM: Gaza ceasefire talks make progress but proceed with caution
Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israel normalization, post-war Gaza
LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

Aramco is looking at investment in new energies outside of Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27

Egyptian FM: Egypt is optimistic about a ceasefire proposal in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation lends Tunisia $1.2 billion over three years

