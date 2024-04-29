Blinken: Significant progress on Gaza humanitarian situation in recent weeks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the United States has observed 'significant progress' regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza over the past few weeks, but he urged Israel to do more.



Speaking in Riyadh at the opening of a meeting between the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council, Blinken said the most effective way to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is to achieve a ceasefire.



He added that Washington continues its efforts to prevent the war in Gaza from escalating.



Reuters