Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants related to Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29 | 05:36
High views
Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants related to Gaza war
2min
Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants related to Gaza war

Israel is voicing concern that the International Criminal Court could be preparing to issue arrest warrants for government officials on charges related to its war against Hamas.

The ICC - which can charge individuals with war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide - is investigating Hamas' October 7 cross-border attack and Israel's devastating military assault on Hamas-ruled Gaza, now in its seventh month.

In response to Israeli media reports that the ICC might soon issue arrest warrants for senior Israeli government and military officials, Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Sunday warned Israeli embassies to bolster their security because of the risk of a "wave of severe anti-Semitism."

"We expect the court (ICC) to refrain from issuing arrest warrants against senior Israeli political and security officials," Katz said. "We will not bow our heads or be deterred and will continue to fight."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that any ICC decisions would not affect Israel's actions but would set a dangerous precedent.

Israeli officials are worried that the court could issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu and other top officials for alleged violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza, Israeli media have reported.

They said the ICC is also considering arrest warrants for leaders from Hamas.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

ICC

Arrest

Warrants

Gaza

War

Gaza death toll reaches 34,488 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Blinken: Significant progress on Gaza humanitarian situation in recent weeks
LBCI Previous

