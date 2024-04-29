News
Gaza death toll reaches 34,488 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29 | 05:49
Gaza death toll reaches 34,488 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Hamas' Health Ministry announced on Monday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip had risen to 34,488, the majority of whom were civilians, since the start of the war on October 7.
A statement from the ministry stated, “Within 24 hours until Monday morning, 34 martyrs and 68 injured arrived to hospitals,” noting that the total number of injured had risen to “77,643 injuries since October 7.”
AFP
