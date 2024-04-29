Gaza death toll reaches 34,488 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29 | 05:49
High views
0min
Gaza death toll reaches 34,488 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

Hamas' Health Ministry announced on Monday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip had risen to 34,488, the majority of whom were civilians, since the start of the war on October 7. 

A statement from the ministry stated, “Within 24 hours until Monday morning, 34 martyrs and 68 injured arrived to hospitals,” noting that the total number of injured had risen to “77,643 injuries since October 7.”


AFP
Blinken hopes Hamas agrees to a 'very generous' ceasefire agreement
Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants related to Gaza war
