Egyptian FM: Egypt is optimistic about a ceasefire proposal in Gaza

2024-04-29 | 07:27
Egyptian FM: Egypt is optimistic about a ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Egyptian FM: Egypt is optimistic about a ceasefire proposal in Gaza

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday that Egypt is optimistic about a ceasefire and hostage release proposal in the Gaza Strip, but is awaiting a response to the proposal from Israel and Hamas.

This came during a panel discussion in Riyadh attended by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Safadi stated that the war in Gaza has turned 'Israel into a pariah state.'

Reuters
