Egyptian FM: Egypt is optimistic about a ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29 | 07:27
Egyptian FM: Egypt is optimistic about a ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday that Egypt is optimistic about a ceasefire and hostage release proposal in the Gaza Strip, but is awaiting a response to the proposal from Israel and Hamas.
This came during a panel discussion in Riyadh attended by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.
Safadi stated that the war in Gaza has turned 'Israel into a pariah state.'
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egypt
Ceasefire
Gaza
Israel
War
Hostages
Agreement
Next
Borrell: Several European countries expected to recognize Palestinian state by the end May
Blinken: US and Saudi Arabia engaged in intensive work on normalization
Previous
