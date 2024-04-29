News
Borrell: Several European countries expected to recognize Palestinian state by the end May
2024-04-29 | 08:34
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that it is expected that several member states of the bloc will recognize the Palestinian state by the end of May.
Borrell's statement came on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum held in Riyadh.
Reuters
