British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29 | 09:44
High views
British Foreign Minister David Cameron said Monday that the current proposal presented to the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) regarding the Gaza war includes a ceasefire for 40 days and the release of thousands of potential Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages.

Cameron added during a special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, "I hope that Hamas accepts this agreement. Frankly, all global pressures and all eyes of the world should be on them today to say, 'Accept this agreement.'"

Cameron described the proposal as "extremely generous."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Britain

David Cameron

Gaza

Ceasefire

Hamas

Israel

Proposal

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

