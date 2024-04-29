US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29 | 09:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US military&#39;s pier in Gaza to cost $320 million
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million

The US military's cost estimate to build a pier off Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid has risen to $320 million, a US defense official and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The figure, which has not been previously reported, illustrates the massive scale of a construction effort that the Pentagon has said involves about 1,000 US service members, mostly from the Army and Navy.

Still, the cost has roughly doubled from initial estimates earlier this year, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"The cost has not just risen. It has exploded," Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Democratic-led Senate Armed Services Committee, told Reuters, when asked about the costs.

"This dangerous effort with marginal benefit will now cost the American taxpayers at least $320 million to operate the pier for only 90 days."

Still, Wicker and some other lawmakers have questioned whether the pier is a worthwhile endeavor, particularly given the risk that US military personnel could become targets of Hamas militants.

"How much will taxpayers be on the hook once – or if – the pier is finally constructed?" Wicker asked.

"For every day this mission continues, the price tag goes up and so does the level of risk for the 1,000 deployed troops within range of Hamas' rockets."

Biden has ordered US forces to not step foot on the Gaza shore.

The pier will initially handle 90 trucks a day, but that number could go up to 150 trucks daily when it is fully operational. The United Nations said last week that the daily average number of trucks entering Gaza during April was 200 and that there had been a peak on Monday of 316.

A senior Biden administration official said last week that humanitarian aid coming off the pier will need to pass through Israeli checkpoints on land.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Military

Pier

Gaza

Israel

Famine

War

LBCI Next
At least 13 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21

Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israel normalization, post-war Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22

US report says Israel's war in Gaza negatively impacted human rights situation

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-21

Israeli Army unaware of any US sanctions on Netzah Yehuda military unit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:45

Iran condemns police intervention in US universities amid protests against Gaza war

LBCI
World News
09:59

Gaza protesters disrupt Sorbonne university in Paris

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44

British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:34

Borrell: Several European countries expected to recognize Palestinian state by the end May

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-05

Actually, X sees 500M posts per day — not 100M-200M as Musk recently said

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-23

Iran threatens Mediterranean Sea closure over Gaza war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:15

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53

Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Fadlallah: Any external initiative aiming to relieve the enemy is doomed to fail

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More