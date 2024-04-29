Families of Israeli hostages make demands for exchange deal: Al Jazeera

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29 | 11:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Families of Israeli hostages make demands for exchange deal: Al Jazeera
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Families of Israeli hostages make demands for exchange deal: Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera noted on Monday the demands of the families of Israeli captives, asking the government "not to miss the opportunity to conclude a hostage exchange deal."

"We appeal to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and demand his approval of the deal. We also call on the war cabinet to approve any deal," they added, Al Jazeera said, citing the families of the hostages.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hostages

Hamas

Gaza

Yahya Sinwar

LBCI Next
At least 13 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11

Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01

Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-23

Hamas Health Ministry: 9 killed and dozens injured by Israeli fire while awaiting aid in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:42

Families of hostages protest at Israeli Defense Ministry HQ for swift captive exchange deal: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Brink of a breakthrough: Riyadh emerges as global focal point for Gaza ceasefire negotiations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16

Southern Border Evacuation: Israeli Precautions Amidst Escalating Tensions

LBCI
World News
2023-09-01

China seeks to ‘enhance mutual trust’ with Vatican

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-02

Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-26

Al Jazeera, citing Yedioth Ahronoth: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's car overturns in a traffic accident near stabbing attack scene in Ramla

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:15

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53

Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Fadlallah: Any external initiative aiming to relieve the enemy is doomed to fail

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44

British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More