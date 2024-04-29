News
Families of hostages protest at Israeli Defense Ministry HQ for swift captive exchange deal: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29 | 12:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Families of hostages protest at Israeli Defense Ministry HQ for swift captive exchange deal: Al Jazeera
Al Jazeera said that the families of the hostages are holding a protest in front of the Israeli Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, demanding an immediate conclusion of a captive exchange deal.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hostages
Defense Ministry
Captive
Gaza
