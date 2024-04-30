Hamas delegation leaves Cairo, pledge written response to Gaza truce proposal, Al-Qahera News reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30 | 00:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo, pledge written response to Gaza truce proposal, Al-Qahera News reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo, pledge written response to Gaza truce proposal, Al-Qahera News reports

Al-Qahera News, a state-affiliated channel in Egypt, reported late Monday evening that a delegation from the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) left Cairo, adding that the delegation will return with a written response to a proposal to halt the ceasefire in Gaza.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Delegation

Cairo

Egypt

Gaza

Truce

Ceasefire

Proposal

Israel

El-Sisi, Biden affirm the danger of a military escalation in Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07

Hamas delegation leaves Egypt's Cairo, talks on Gaza truce to resume next week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-28

Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11

Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06

Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:35

El-Sisi, Biden affirm the danger of a military escalation in Rafah

LBCI
World News
15:14

US says it 'does not support' ICC investigations of Israel

LBCI
World News
14:27

Blinken, Saudi crown prince examine achieving peace, security in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:42

Families of hostages protest at Israeli Defense Ministry HQ for swift captive exchange deal: Al Jazeera

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-13

Tripartite Meeting in Naqoura Discusses Violations: No Agreement Reached

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-25

Turkey offers Iraq technical help to bolster border security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-15

Education Minister revises school closure decision in southern areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23

E-governance: Lebanon's Economy Ministry launches online services to expedite procedures

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:15

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Fadlallah: Any external initiative aiming to relieve the enemy is doomed to fail

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54

US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More