Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza's death toll rises to 34,535 since outbreak of Oct.7 war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30 | 04:45
High views
Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza's death toll rises to 34,535 since outbreak of Oct.7 war
0min
Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza's death toll rises to 34,535 since outbreak of Oct.7 war

The Ministry of Health affiliated with the Hamas movement announced on Tuesday an increase in the death toll in the Gaza Strip to 34,535 since the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic movement last October 7.

The ministry said that within 24 hours until Tuesday morning, at least 47 people were killed due to Israeli airstrikes and shelling. Meanwhile, the number of wounded has risen to 77,704 injuries during more than 200 days of the war.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Health Ministry

Gaza

Death Toll

October 7

War

Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel
Blinken Heads to Jordan to Push for More Aid to Gaza
