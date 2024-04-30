The Ministry of Health affiliated with the Hamas movement announced on Tuesday an increase in the death toll in the Gaza Strip to 34,535 since the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic movement last October 7.



The ministry said that within 24 hours until Tuesday morning, at least 47 people were killed due to Israeli airstrikes and shelling. Meanwhile, the number of wounded has risen to 77,704 injuries during more than 200 days of the war.



AFP