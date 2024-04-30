Israel to wait until 'Wednesday evening' for Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30 | 09:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel to wait until &#39;Wednesday evening&#39; for Hamas&#39; response to ceasefire proposal: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel to wait until 'Wednesday evening' for Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal: AFP

A senior Israeli official told Agence France-Presse on Tuesday that the Israeli government will wait until "Wednesday evening" for a response from the Hamas movement regarding a ceasefire proposal in Gaza before sending a delegation to Cairo for truce talks.

The official, who requested anonymity, explained, "Israel will make a decision as soon as Hamas presents its response [...] We will wait until Wednesday evening before making a decision" regarding sending the delegation or not.

AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Ceasefire

Cairo

LBCI Next
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo, pledges written response to Gaza truce proposal, Al-Qahera News reports
El-Sisi, Biden affirm the danger of a military escalation in Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01

Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:26

Israel waiting on Hamas on proposed halt to fighting before sending team to Cairo

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-28

Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-27

Hamas reports receiving Israeli response to its ceasefire proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:01

UNRWA chief seeks probe into treatment of Gaza staff by Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

France shares more proposals with Israel over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

Netanyahu: Israel to enter Rafah with or without hostage deal

LBCI
World News
06:50

UN: Police intervention 'disproportionate' against US university protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-23

Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23

US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

UN Secretary-General: We have reports of Israel bombing health facilities, residential towers, and a mosque in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-26

Finance Minister extends deadlines for tax declarations in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:59

Families of Israeli hostages make demands for exchange deal: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

Netanyahu: Israel to enter Rafah with or without hostage deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More