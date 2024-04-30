The White House says new Gaza crossing to open this week

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30 | 10:38
High views
The White House says new Gaza crossing to open this week

The White House said on Tuesday that Israel will open a new crossing to northern Gaza this week after President Joe Biden requested it during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It added that more than 200 aid trucks enter the Palestinian territory daily.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

White House

Israel

Gaza

Joe Biden

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo, pledges written response to Gaza truce proposal, Al-Qahera News reports
El-Sisi, Biden affirm the danger of a military escalation in Rafah
LBCI Previous

