Israel's Netanyahu says ICC arrest warrants would be a 'scandal' on historical scale
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30 | 11:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's Netanyahu says ICC arrest warrants would be a 'scandal' on historical scale
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said if the International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for government officials on charges related to the conduct of its war against Hamas it would be a scandal on a historic scale.
"The possibility that they will issue arrest warrants for war crimes against [Israeli army] commanders and state leaders, this possibility is a scandal on a historic scale," Netanyahu said.
"I want to make one thing clear: no decision, neither in The Hague nor anywhere else, will harm our determination to achieve all the goals of the war - the release of all our hostages, a complete victory over Hamas and a promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel."
Reuters
