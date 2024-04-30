News
Blinken urges Hamas to 'not delay' in accepting ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30 | 12:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken urges Hamas to 'not delay' in accepting ceasefire proposal
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Hamas on Tuesday to accept a proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, as the movement prepares to announce its response.
Blinken stated to reporters in a suburb of the Jordanian capital, Amman, "No more delays, no more excuses. The time for action is now."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Antony Blinken
Hamas
Ceasefire
Gaza
Hostages
