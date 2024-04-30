Blinken urges Hamas to 'not delay' in accepting ceasefire proposal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30 | 12:27
Blinken urges Hamas to &#39;not delay&#39; in accepting ceasefire proposal
Blinken urges Hamas to 'not delay' in accepting ceasefire proposal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Hamas on Tuesday to accept a proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, as the movement prepares to announce its response.

Blinken stated to reporters in a suburb of the Jordanian capital, Amman, "No more delays, no more excuses. The time for action is now."

AFP 
 
