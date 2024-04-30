News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Guterres calls for an 'independent' investigation into mass graves in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30 | 13:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Guterres calls for an 'independent' investigation into mass graves in Gaza
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "deep concern" on Tuesday over the discovery of mass graves in the main hospitals in the Gaza Strip and called for an independent investigation.
He added, "It is imperative that independent international investigators with forensic expertise are allowed the immediate access to the sites of these mass graves to establish the precise circumstances under which the Palestinians lost their lives and were buried or reburied."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Antonio Guterres
Mass
Graves
Gaza Strip
Next
Blinken Heads to Jordan to Push for More Aid to Gaza
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo, pledges written response to Gaza truce proposal, Al-Qahera News reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25
Palestinian authorities seek probe into mass graves at Gaza hospitals
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25
Palestinian authorities seek probe into mass graves at Gaza hospitals
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-23
US State Department says reports of mass graves in Gaza are concerning
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-23
US State Department says reports of mass graves in Gaza are concerning
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-23
UN rights chief 'horrified' by mass grave reports at Gaza hospitals
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-23
UN rights chief 'horrified' by mass grave reports at Gaza hospitals
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22
About 200 bodies retrieved from mass graves in Gaza since Saturday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22
About 200 bodies retrieved from mass graves in Gaza since Saturday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Columbia University threatens to 'expel' students occupying one of its buildings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Columbia University threatens to 'expel' students occupying one of its buildings
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:54
The US says it has not seen a 'credible' Israeli plan regarding Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:54
The US says it has not seen a 'credible' Israeli plan regarding Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44
Blinken arrives in Israel to push for Gaza ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44
Blinken arrives in Israel to push for Gaza ceasefire agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Campus clashes: Students vs. university administrations in Gaza support protests
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Campus clashes: Students vs. university administrations in Gaza support protests
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Campus clashes: Students vs. university administrations in Gaza support protests
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Campus clashes: Students vs. university administrations in Gaza support protests
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-25
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
Lebanon News
2024-04-25
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Netanyahu rejects Gaza withdrawal: What does the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal include?
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Netanyahu rejects Gaza withdrawal: What does the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal include?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:04
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
05:04
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:53
Explosion in restaurant in Beirut's Beshara El-Khoury claims the lives of eight people
Lebanon News
11:53
Explosion in restaurant in Beirut's Beshara El-Khoury claims the lives of eight people
2
Lebanon News
15:05
Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:05
Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting
4
Lebanon News
04:32
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race
Lebanon News
04:32
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Israel to wait until 'Wednesday evening' for Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Israel to wait until 'Wednesday evening' for Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal: AFP
6
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
7
Middle East News
08:10
France shares more proposals with Israel over southern Lebanon
Middle East News
08:10
France shares more proposals with Israel over southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
11:47
Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:47
Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More