Blinken arrives in Israel to push for Gaza ceasefire agreement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30 | 13:44
Blinken arrives in Israel to push for Gaza ceasefire agreement
Blinken arrives in Israel to push for Gaza ceasefire agreement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday to push for a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Blinken, who is on a regional tour that includes a stop in Amman, called on Hamas to accept a proposal for a ceasefire and release the hostages held in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the war on October 7th.

