News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken: US 'determined' to reach Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01 | 02:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken: US 'determined' to reach Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday during his visit to Israel that the United States is "determined" to reach a ceasefire agreement accompanied by the release of hostages between Israel and Hamas.
Blinken said during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv, "Even in these difficult times, we are determined to reach a ceasefire that returns the hostages to their homes and achieve it now. The only reason this has not happened is Hamas."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Antony Blinke
United States
Israel
Hamas
Ceasefire
Deal
Hostages
Gaza
War
Tel Aviv
Isaac Herzog
Next
French Foreign Minister heads to Cairo as truce talks intensify
Columbia University President asks police to stay on campus until May 17
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
0
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:36
Hamas official: Blinken's statements about a ceasefire are an attempt to pressure the movement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:36
Hamas official: Blinken's statements about a ceasefire are an attempt to pressure the movement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:01
Hamas Health Ministry: 34,568 Palestinians killed and 77,765 injured since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:01
Hamas Health Ministry: 34,568 Palestinians killed and 77,765 injured since October 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:38
French Foreign Minister heads to Cairo as truce talks intensify
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:38
French Foreign Minister heads to Cairo as truce talks intensify
0
World News
00:36
Columbia University President asks police to stay on campus until May 17
World News
00:36
Columbia University President asks police to stay on campus until May 17
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:05
Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:05
Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details
0
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Hamas: We hold Biden directly responsible for ethnic cleansing carried out by the occupation forces within Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Hamas: We hold Biden directly responsible for ethnic cleansing carried out by the occupation forces within Al-Shifa Hospital
0
World News
00:54
Seoul discusses joining AUKUS pact with US, UK, and Australia
World News
00:54
Seoul discusses joining AUKUS pact with US, UK, and Australia
0
Middle East News
2024-04-30
US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs
Middle East News
2024-04-30
US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:53
Explosion in restaurant in Beirut's Beshara El-Khoury claims the lives of eight people
Lebanon News
11:53
Explosion in restaurant in Beirut's Beshara El-Khoury claims the lives of eight people
2
Lebanon News
15:05
Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:05
Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting
4
Lebanon News
11:47
Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:47
Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon
5
Middle East News
08:10
France shares more proposals with Israel over southern Lebanon
Middle East News
08:10
France shares more proposals with Israel over southern Lebanon
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Israel to wait until 'Wednesday evening' for Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Israel to wait until 'Wednesday evening' for Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal: AFP
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Netanyahu rejects Gaza withdrawal: What does the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal include?
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Netanyahu rejects Gaza withdrawal: What does the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal include?
8
Lebanon News
09:58
Education Minister says unified exams to be conducted for Baccalaureate Certificates, cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) exams
Lebanon News
09:58
Education Minister says unified exams to be conducted for Baccalaureate Certificates, cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) exams
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More