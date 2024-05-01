Blinken: US 'determined' to reach Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday during his visit to Israel that the United States is "determined" to reach a ceasefire agreement accompanied by the release of hostages between Israel and Hamas.



Blinken said during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv, "Even in these difficult times, we are determined to reach a ceasefire that returns the hostages to their homes and achieve it now. The only reason this has not happened is Hamas."



AFP