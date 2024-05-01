Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior spokesman for Hamas, said on Wednesday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statements "are not based on truth."



"It's not surprising considering Blinken is known for being Israel's foreign minister, not America's. His statements are an attempt to pressure Hamas and absolve the occupation," Abu Zuhri expressed.



He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the Israeli negotiating delegation, is the one preventing an agreement, "We received an official Israeli response a few days ago, and it is being reviewed."



Reuters