Hamas official: Blinken's statements about a ceasefire are an attempt to pressure the movement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01 | 04:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas official: Blinken&#39;s statements about a ceasefire are an attempt to pressure the movement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas official: Blinken's statements about a ceasefire are an attempt to pressure the movement

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior spokesman for Hamas, said on Wednesday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statements "are not based on truth." 

"It's not surprising considering Blinken is known for being Israel's foreign minister, not America's. His statements are an attempt to pressure Hamas and absolve the occupation," Abu Zuhri expressed. 

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the Israeli negotiating delegation, is the one preventing an agreement, "We received an official Israeli response a few days ago, and it is being reviewed."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Antony Blinken

Ceasefire

Israel

Pressure

Hamas Health Ministry: 34,568 Palestinians killed and 77,765 injured since October 7
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:13

Blinken: US 'determined' to reach Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07

Israel to wait until 'Wednesday evening' for Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-27

Hamas reports receiving Israeli response to its ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11

Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:01

Hamas Health Ministry: 34,568 Palestinians killed and 77,765 injured since October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:38

French Foreign Minister heads to Cairo as truce talks intensify

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:13

Blinken: US 'determined' to reach Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

LBCI
World News
00:36

Columbia University President asks police to stay on campus until May 17

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-17

Hamas: We hold Biden directly responsible for ethnic cleansing carried out by the occupation forces within Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
World News
00:54

Seoul discusses joining AUKUS pact with US, UK, and Australia

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-30

US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Explosion in restaurant in Beirut's Beshara El-Khoury claims the lives of eight people

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

France shares more proposals with Israel over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07

Israel to wait until 'Wednesday evening' for Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Netanyahu rejects Gaza withdrawal: What does the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal include?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Education Minister says unified exams to be conducted for Baccalaureate Certificates, cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) exams

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More