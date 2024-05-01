French Foreign Minister: Work continues to reach truce in Gaza

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné said on Wednesday that there is still work to be done to reach a truce between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza.



Séjourné's comments came after he was briefed by Egyptian officials in Cairo on the status of the negotiations.



Following a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, Séjourné said, "We have come to coordinate our efforts to reach a truce. The messages conveyed by France and its Arab partners in the region are that Israel should refrain from launching attacks in Rafah."



Séjourné declined to disclose his level of optimism about reaching an agreement, but he indicated that he hopes the three French-Israeli hostages will be included on a list of those to be released in the event of a truce.



Reuters