Blinken tells Netanyahu he opposes attack on Rafah

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reiterated Washington's opposition to the Israeli attack on the densely populated city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip during talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who vowed to proceed with the attack, according to a US official.



State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the top US diplomat "reiterated the United States' clear stance on Rafah" two days after Blinken once again expressed his opposition to the attack due to concerns about the civilians who have fled to the city.



AFP